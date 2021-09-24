Unify (UNIFY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,464.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 52.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Unify has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Unify has a total market cap of $15,371.83 and $10,464.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

