Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) insider Joseph OFarrell bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).
UJO stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.53. Union Jack Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55).
About Union Jack Oil
