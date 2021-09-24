Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) insider Joseph OFarrell bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

UJO stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.53. Union Jack Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

