Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

