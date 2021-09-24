Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Reaches $83,809.94 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $83,809.94 or 1.89300319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and approximately $40,860.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00126084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.