Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,441 shares during the quarter. Unisys accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Unisys were worth $40,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Unisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unisys by 46.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after purchasing an additional 398,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Unisys by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UIS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.