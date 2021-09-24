United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned 0.13% of United Rentals worth $30,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.20. 17,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

