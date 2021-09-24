USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $30.72 billion and approximately $4.19 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.03 or 0.06855955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00113907 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 30,701,581,611 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

