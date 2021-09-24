Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.6% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. 3,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

