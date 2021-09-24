Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,945,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 47,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,906. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

