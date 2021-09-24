Vidya (VIDYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $158,089.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidya has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00123862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044494 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.