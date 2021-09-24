Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

