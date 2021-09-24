Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.35

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $10.12. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 7,464 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

