Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.92 ($76.38).

VNA stock opened at €54.22 ($63.79) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €56.68 and a 200 day moving average of €55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

