Wall Street Games (WSG) Market Capitalization Tops $4.55 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $886,716.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00108358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00149335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.62 or 1.00248691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.11 or 0.06829822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00772996 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

