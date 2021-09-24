Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

WMG stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,406,000 after buying an additional 167,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

