Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 25,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,996. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 217.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Welbilt by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 252.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.