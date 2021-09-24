Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,715,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.2% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $440,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,505,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

