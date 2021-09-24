Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,128 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.49% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $47,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,663,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.91. 5,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,556. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

