Widercoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,217.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $341,300.45 and $35,217.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00073841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00108215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00147950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,523.41 or 1.00080072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.24 or 0.06795210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.00786906 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

