William Blair Comments on InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,039,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,940,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,800,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,142,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

