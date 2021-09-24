Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $44,280.69 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $44,280.69 or 1.00016173 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.12 billion and $178.87 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00091457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002286 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,021 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

