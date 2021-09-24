Xponance Inc. Buys 160,529 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 421,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,730,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

