Xponance Inc. Has $20.11 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

NYSE NOW traded down $5.46 on Friday, hitting $658.76. 10,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $613.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.75, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

