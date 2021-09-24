Xponance Inc. Has $23.54 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,408 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. 123,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,339. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

