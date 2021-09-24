Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,656 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.1% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. 461,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,733,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

