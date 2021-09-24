Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. 428,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,791,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.20.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.