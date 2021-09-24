Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.82

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and traded as high as $28.70. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 4,509 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YAMHF shares. CLSA downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

