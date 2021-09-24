Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.94

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 9892447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 63,142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,869,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 291,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 143,248 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

