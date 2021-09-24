Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $30,215.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00259861 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00124575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00161358 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000970 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,605,912 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

