Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 507,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,509. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

