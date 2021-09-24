Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ ONTX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. 257,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.