Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $271.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.10 million and the highest is $271.21 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $258.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

UNIT opened at $12.75 on Friday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 637.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after acquiring an additional 813,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 455,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,064,000 after buying an additional 351,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,812,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

