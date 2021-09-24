Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 11,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

