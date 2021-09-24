Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report $527.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.80 million and the highest is $536.82 million. Ares Management reported sales of $428.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of ARES traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 569,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,220. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $54,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

