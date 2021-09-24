Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post sales of $121.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.20 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $486.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.52. 1,521,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

