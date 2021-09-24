Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 299,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,703. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,332,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

