Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Announce $4.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $6.87. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $4.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $15.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $27.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.73 to $36.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million.

Several analysts have commented on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $2,537,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $82.25. 20,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,208. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.