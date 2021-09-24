Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

