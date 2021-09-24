Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

SAMG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,988. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $230.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

