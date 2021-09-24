Zacks: Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.47 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $692.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.22. 1,082,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,855. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.