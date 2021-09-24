Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 121.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 473.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. 13,134,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,431,615. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

