Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Strong Sell

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Manchester United alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Manchester United stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $837.84 million, a PE ratio of -129.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 129.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth $164,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 30.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Manchester United by 64.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.