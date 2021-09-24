Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) to Hold

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Nitto Denko stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

