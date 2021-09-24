Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €121.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €87.80 ($103.29) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.16. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

