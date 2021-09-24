Zap (ZAP) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $159,788.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00124350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044238 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

