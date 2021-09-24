Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00259274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00124355 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00161002 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000982 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.