Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.45 million and $144,508.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00053587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00125645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

ZUSD is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,581 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

