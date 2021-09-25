$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Kamada reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.02.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
