$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Kamada reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.02.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

