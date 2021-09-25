-$0.17 EPS Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

