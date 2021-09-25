-$0.29 EPS Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

ASC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. 377,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,711. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

